50 Cent Calls Out Drake To Bless Pop Smoke Album With The Midas Touch

50 Cent announced that he will be executive producing Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, and he wants Drake on it.

Artists, celebrities, fans, and more are still coming to terms with the death of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke. The New York native was just beginning to flourish in his music career, which had already seen him enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a collaboration with Travis Scott as well as clock millions of views and streams across the platforms.

Before his unfortunate demise, Pop Smoke had released two mixtapes “Meet The Woo” and “Meet The Woo 2,” with the latter coming out only a week before he was shot and killed. 50 Cent, who is also a New York City native and was friends with Pop Smoke, has taken it upon himself to polish off the departed rapper’s unfinished songs and compiling his first debut studio album. CEO for Pop Smoke’s record label also confirmed that he has given Fifty the rights to do so. The TV producer took to Instagram to make the announcement and, in the same breath, summoned Roddy Ricch to be a part of the project.

“Tell @roddyricch I’m looking for him, I need him on Pop album,” Fifty wrote on Instagram. Fans subsequently tagged Roddy in the comment section where “The Box” rapper eventually replied, “say less,” to confirm that he’s down to be on the album. 50 Cent says Drake is the next artist he would want to secure for Pop’s first studio album, so hopefully, the Toronto rapper will also respond favorably.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home invasion on Wednesday, February 19. Police still have no suspect in custody and have said that there are no credible witnesses. Smoke’s previously released mixtape “Meet The Woo 2” debuted at no. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, and his first solo song to emerge on the Billboard Hot 100, “Dior” has garnered millions of streams since his passing.