Lyfe Jennings Comes For Eva Marcille For Changing Her Daughter’s Last Name

As an official cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva Marcille has shared a lot about her personal life. Issues with her mom, as well as some financial troubles she’s facing have been highlighted on the show. One of her biggest storylines is the situation between her and Kevin McCall. The two were together for a short time and had a daughter together, six-year-old Marley. However their relationship did not last and, from what Eva shares on the show and in interviews, he has never been a real part of her life.

Recently Eva, who is now married to Atlanta based politician Michael Sterling, made the decision to change Marley’s last name from McCall to Sterling so that her last name would be the same as everyone else’s in her family. In an interview with Wendy Williams Eva announced that her husband Michael is in the process of adopting the little girl. She said, “We legally changed the name this last year and we went through a lot to do that…now we have to go through the adoption process.”

Well, Lyfe Jennings must have seen the interview and felt some type of way because Sunday afternoon he took to Instagram to comment on the situation posting, “ I think this is so wack. Changing ya daughters last name from her father’s to somebody else’s. Especially when the father tries to see her…And what kind of man allows that????? Sh*t pissed me off. I expected better out of Eva.. sh*t personal to me!!! I’ve been there.”

He even doubled down on his comments after some of his followers called him out for commenting on the situation which has nothing to do with him. In a separate post he fired back, “… If he was a drug addict theres still hope for him. If he was in jail theres still hope from him…To all my loyal fans, your redemption is coming!!!!! F**k what they say. We all fall short sometimes… And to the little homie Kevin, get the help u need and fight back for you and yours…we rooting for u… fuck them I’m praying for you…”

McCall is currently facing several charges stemming from a court appearance late last year. As you may remember, McCall tried to file for full custody of Marley, even though he allegedly had never been in her life. In November 2019 he was arrested while at court for one of the custody proceedings. He apparently entered the courthouse while streaming live on Instagram. Security told him this was not allowed. He began using profanity at the police officers. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, he swatted away a sergeant’s hands. Another officer tried to detain him, but he ended up breaking loose. When the officer tried to detain him again, both her and the officer fell down an escalator flight. The 34-year-old artist/producer is facing four misdemeanors including obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault. There is also one felony count for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

