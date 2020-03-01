Kanye West Hosting Sunday Service & Yeezy Season 8 At Paris Fashion Week 2020

Praise the Lord, Kanye West’s Sunday Service is going international!

Kanye West has announced that he is hosting his Sunday Service and Yeezy Season 8 at Paris Fashion Week 2020, despite the coronavirus scare gripping Europe and the rest of the world. When Yeezy found himself in hospital undergoing a crisis some years ago, he made a religious resolution, telling James Corden, “When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital ‘start a church in Calabasas. It’s something I had a feeling that I needed to do, that God put on my heart.” That church dream may not have been fully realized (just yet), but what did transpire is a gospel choir of biblical proportions.

The Sunday Service has performed every single Sunday since its inception in January 2019, belting out gospel versions of Kanye’s most famous tracks. The spiritual experience has extended to Coachella, Chicago, Miami, Washington DC, Wyoming, and Georgia.

Fresh off two operatic performances, entitled Nebuchadnezzar and Mary, which were held in Los Angeles and Miami respectively, Sunday Service will now be headed abroad. Kanye sent out email invitations to inform select individuals that the choir will be doing its thing at Paris Fashion Week. This year’s edition of the prestigious show runs from February 24th until March 3rd, with the singers scheduled to perform on the Sunday (obviously).

The following day will see the “Closed On Sunday” rapper launch the 8th season of his fashion brand, Yeezy. Paris Fashion Week has always offered a welcome home to the father of four, and fans are hoping he will announce his new Yeezy sneaker collection or an entire clothing range. The last-minute invite is likely due to Fashion Week suddenly being rather empty as fears of the Coronavirus in Europe have resulted in brands such as Masha Ma, Maison Mai, Uma Wang, Shiatzy Chen, and Agnés all pulling out. It has been noted, however, that some designers are choosing to incorporate medical masks into their collections. We wonder if Yeezy will follow suit.