Future Shares NSFW Photo Of Lori Harvey On IG As They Vacation In Utah

Future shared this NSFW photo of Lori Harvey’s booty on his Instagram as the couple vacation in Utah.

It seems the relationship between 36-year-old rapper Future and 23-year-old model Lori Harvey is going well. The couple posted pictures of their recent getaway at a Utah resort on social media, although neither of them revealed any shots of the two of them together. Instead, they each took turns showing off their hotel room, outfits, poolside luxury, and the incredible view from their window. The lovebirds opted to stay at the Amangiri resort, a 5-star location with rooms starting at around $1800 per night.

While Utah might not seem like a likely choice for this pair’s vacation, the area offers hiking around the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Park, amazing mountain and canyon views, and a welcome escape from city life.

The couple has been public with their relationship since January when they vacationed in Jamaica to celebrate Lori’s birthday. Since then, they have continued to update their fans about their romance online, including a peek into their Valentine’s Day celebrations, which included Lori’s hotel suite being filled to the brim with roses. Lori Harvey has been supporting her boo’s music publicly as well, posting screenshots of Future’s recent collaboration with Jhene Aiko on “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.).”

Future also references his relationship with Lori on the remix to his hit “Life is Good”, saying, “And she call me daddy ’cause my money long like Stevie,” calling attention to Lori’s step-father, Steve Harvey.

Although it seems Future’s love life is looking up, he continues to deal with a child support lawsuit brought forth by a woman who claims to have given birth to his daughter. While Future once denied paternity entirely, he is now focusing on proving that the woman intended to have a baby with a rich man to generate an income. Future has now been ordered to submit to a paternity test. Lori Harvey has not commented on how the case is affecting their relationship, if at all.