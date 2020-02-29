Sky Days Suspended From ‘Black Ink Crew’ Production

Black Ink Crew just lost a vital cast member.

Sky Days from Black Ink Crew has had a rocky past both on the show and in her personal life. Viewers of the show have to come to love her for all of her antics, outburst, and her real and raw storylines. However on the February 26th episode, viewers, and producers, saw a side of her that they didn’t like and now she is suspended from show production.

In the episode Sky’s son, Des, attempted to come to Sky’s house to reconcile their differences after he was accused of stealing from her. The two have had their issues in the past but it seems as if Des went to visit her with the intentions of moving forward. Things started to get heated when Sky called him a thief and he retaliated by calling her a “dumba**.” She swings on him and starts saying some of the most vile things to him, her son.

She says, “I want to beat this little boy’s ass. I wish I would have aborted you.” The two are separated so that they can’t reach each other but she still screams at him that no one wants him, not her or his real dad.

Des and his other brother Genesis have been open about their relationship with their mom, and how she never wants to see them with the exception of when it’s time to shoot for TV. Des later met up with Black Inc main cast member Ceasar to talk to him about his mother’s comments towards him. Ceasar tried to give him advice and encouragement to move past what his mom said and did to him, and to focus on making a better life for himself.

Later in the episode they break the fourth wall and the executive producer talks with Ceasar and explains that they have decided to halt production with Sky over her antics. He says, “We just had some sh*t go down with Sky. I don’t want this like this.”

After the episode aired Sky did an instagram live talking about the incident where she showed no remorse. She said, “Y’all taking up for Des? That’s nice. That’s sweet. That n-gga ain’t have no tears in his eyes, but that’s sweet. Listen, I said what I said. God gon’ deal with me…Like, God thank you for everything you’ve done in my life and everything you gon’ do. You know, that was a hard day for me in November, you know? I’m pretty sure it was hard for him too. But it happened. Like what the f*** you want me to do? God is working on me day by day, son. And it is what it is.”

Are you going to miss Sky’s presence on the show?