Tee Grizzley Exposed Royce Da 5’9″ For Blocking Eminem Collaboration

Tee Grizzley calld out Royce Da 5’9″ for blocking a potentially huge collaboration with Eminem.

At times you do not know what the universe has lined up for you, so it’s always a good thing to live right with everyone and everything you come in contact with. Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley learned this the hard way after he blew a potential collaboration with Eminem, as a result of dissing the “Lose Yourself” rapper on one of his recent tracks titled, “No Talkin.”

Royce Da 5’9″ who has strong ties with Eminem stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote his own album and to chat it up with the crew. During his interview, he mentioned fellow Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley and the love he had for him, but also expressed some concerns. Royce revealed that Eminem approached him about working with Tee. However, he told Em to wait before doing the collaboration. The reasoning behind the delay was that they would not have wanted it to seem that Em was responsible for Tee’s success.

“We were just sitting back watching him and then he came out with the diss,” mentioned Royce. “Then Marshall called me like, ‘What the f**k? He just burned a bridge that he ain’t even know he had.’ I hate to see young ‘uns make those kind of decisions. … I’d rather there be unity first,” he mentioned, even though he admitted that he had done similar things in the past.

Tee Grizzley was not feeling the love and took to Instagram shortly after the airing of the episode to respond to Royce’s comments.

“Bro, what type of sh*t is that? You told this n***a wait. If anything that’ll help both of us. It gon’ make him look like a big homie in the city and it’s going to give me some more pull in this industry,” mentioned a confused Tee. He went on to further highlight how much of a push the collab would have given him, stating that he would have never done that his homies.

Even though the rapper seemed annoyed with what he heard coming out of the Breakfast Club interview, he did confirm that he had no issues with Eminem or Royce Da 5’9″. He even joked about landing a role a hypothetical 8 Miles Part 2. “Make a 8 Mile pt. 2 and put me in it and we can squash this shit aye @eminem and @royceda59 I f**k wit y’all man it’s all love.” We are unsure of Em feels the same, especially after hearing the lyrics from “No Talkin.”

Tee Grizzley rapped, “bout Eminem/Talking that sh*t, I kill you, him, and him/I made a M, then I made a M again, slow down.”