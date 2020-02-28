Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement On His Death, Thank Fans

Pop Smoke’s family has released a formal statement on his death, thanking fans for their support.

It has become something like a nightmare for fans to know that rapper Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down inside his home in California on February 19. Naturally, his death has been a very hard pill to swallow for many persons in the industry but an even harder task for the members of his family. The Jackson family had remained silent since the tragic incident, but they’re now breaking their silence in their first public statement, with what seems to be a warning to the media.

They first showed their appreciation for the love and support that has been pouring out on social media for the rapper. “The family of Bashar’ Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother, and friend,” penned the Jacksons.

The statement also touched on the rapper’s rise to fame, ultimately how he became Pop Smoke and how much of a role the city of Brooklyn paid in shaping his career, “Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary gifts were revealed to the world; introducing Pop Smoke.”

The final few lines of the statement seemed to take aim at media houses which have been running factless stories surrounding the incident. “Unfortunately there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Thank you for respecting our family and the legacy of Bashar during this time,” concluded the Jackon family statement.

While no specific media house has been listed, TMZ recently posted that Smoke’s family took a trip to LA to conduct their own investigations shortly after finding out he had been shot. The outlet reported that the family interrogated friends and witnesses, and even asked to view the surveillance footage, in a bid to get some much-needed answers.

The Califonia Police are still investigating his death in order to ascertain if it was a targeted hit or a matter of a robbery gone bad. Smoke accidentally released his current address while showing off a few gifts on social media, only hours before his death. Some persons are convinced that this could have been the reason behind the attack. However, the police are reported still exploring other motives. So far, no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.