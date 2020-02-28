Mavado’s New War Song “Artillery” Is A Rumored Popcaan Diss

Mavado is clearly on the warpath in his new track “Artillery,” and fans are already speculating that he’s going after longtime foe Popcaan.

The deejay previewed the track on his Instagram account a few weeks ago, and fans are now getting a chance to listen to it in its entirety. DJ Frass Records is at the forefront of so many of Mavado’s hits, and once again, he doesn’t miss with this one. Frass does something a little different on this riddim, which he calls the High Rev Riddim. While producers such as, Shabdon and the crew at Hempton Music have been pioneering their trap-dancehall sounds, Frass seems to directly incorporate a different kick pattern that is usually only seen in hip hop.

This is most noticeable in the first 16 bars of the track since he goes full ammo and adds a bunch of other elements once he ventures beyond that point. Mavado doesn’t ease up either and goes into overdrive, especially in the chorus, with a flow and style that sounds exactly like what he is singing about. As the title suggests, the deejay is bringing all his toys to the party and even the big guns that are only needed during times of war. As a soldier, it’s always good to be prepared for any foe that will come your way.

One of the standout lines from the track is when Vado said, “Walk with the AK till it favor me.” One of the reasons that line stands out is because it bears similarity to “Walk with the rifle so till it favor me,” which Vybz Kartel deejayed on his track titled, “Who Trick Him.” Nonetheless, the line works perfectly in Mavado’s new track.

“Artillery” is being distributed by Zojak World Wide and can be streamed on Mavado’s Youtube account.