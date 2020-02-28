Boosie Badazz Mom Scold Him About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Rant As He Doubles Down

Boosie Badazz says his mom gave him a proper scolding for meddling in “people’s business.”

Boosie Badazz has been called out as well shut out after criticizing Dwayne Wade for supporting his 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya, who only recently came out. The rapper finally addressing the backlash said he is “used to the hate” during an interview with Shirley Ju for Baller Alert. During his conversation, Boosie did not apologize for his comments and instead doubled down on his previous viewpoints regarding Dwayne’s “son.”

“People [have to] understand that’s how I feel,” said Boosie. He continued by explaining that his own mother couldn’t sway him on the matter.

“Even my momma got on my ass yesterday, called me early in the morning and got on my ass, talking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they, family! You stay out people’s business,'” Boosie said.

Since making the now-viral comments, Boosie Badazz has claimed the fallout from the controversy has affected his personal life. Taking again to Instagram, the rapper shared with the public that he was thrown out of a local Planet Fitness. That’s when he said he is now feeling like everyone is turning against him and that he should’ve kept his mouth shut on the subject. Still, he acknowledged that a lot of people told him that they feel the same way as him on the issue.

Boosie Badazz, while not a personal friend of the former NBA star, justified his medaling by saying people have a right to comment on bad parenting. “When I feel you’re wrong, you’re wrong,” Lil Boosie said while adding that people told him in the past when he is doing something wrong with his kids.

Boosie did finally admit the topic was a sensitive matter but would not back down, “But I said what I said. I don’t hold my tongue for nobody. If that was Barack Obama, I would’ve said the same thing. I’m built like that.”

When asked how he would deal with future media crises, he said, “Comments are made to be blocked … I get money regardless.”