Boosie Badazz Says ‘Gay’ Manager at Planet Fitness Kicked Him Out Over Dwyane Wade Statement

Lil Boosie has been banned from Planet Fitness amidst his transphobic comments about D-Wade’s daughter.

Boosie Badazz recently came under fire when he shared one of his rant videos on social media degrading Dywane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter. In the video rant, the rapper admonished the basketball player for wanting to dismember his son’s manhood to appease his desires. The LGBTQ community was understandably outraged by Boosie, literally imploring Dwyane Wade not to change the sex of his 12-year-old child.

In a more recent video shared online by Boosie Badazz, the rapper says he was banned from a Planet Fitness location for what he said about Dwyane Wade’s child. In the new video posted online, Boosie said he was also told that he called an employee of the gym a homophobic slur.

In the caption of the post, the rapper said, “Manager who was gay refused to let me n planet fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc.,” he wrote. He continued to list the address of the gym and urged fans to boycott the location. “They racist, they have roaches, n they shower water dont get hot get out ya feelings lil b***h,” he continued. “b***h u want a gay child but dont nobody want to have a baby for yo si**y a** now u mad.”

Lil Boosie has never been one to care to be politically correct. The brutally honest rapper is known for sharing his thoughts on varying topics on social media. While a lot of fans are peeved off at his recent transphobic comments, it looks like we shouldn’t expect an apology from the rapper. The question is, will other businesses start to boycott Boosie for his comments too.