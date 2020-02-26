DaBaby Previews New Music With London On Da Track, Listen

DaBaby previews some new heat with London On Da Track.

It’s official, DaBaby has been cooking, which means we may be seeing a fresh new song from the Charlotte rapper within the next coming days. The right ingredients and the right chefs make all the difference and what better producer to team up with than the trap master himself, London On Da Track. The “Suge” rapper took to his IG to showcase a few of his fresh drips, as he bumped the new track. He captioned the video,”@Londonondatrack They thought it was over till I pulled up in da DROP.”

While preview definitely bumps hard, there is something different about DaBaby, as he switches his flow and employs the use of auto-tune. Older fans who were intuned to Baby Jesus before he converted to DaBaby would have remembered a similar flow. It seems some fans finally got what they had been asking, but other fans have expressed their disapproval of the new flow.

Could it be that DaBaby was just testing the water to see if his fans would gravitate to the new sound? Based on a basic run-through of the comment section below the video, it is a 60/40 ratio in favor of the lovers of the new sound. Not to worry, though, since this is only a preview, we may actually get something totally different on the official release.

For now, DaBaby is steadily bopping across the USA, recently concluding “4 arena shows full of good energy 4 days str8” in Louisiana.