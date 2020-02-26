Cardi B Says Put Some “Respect” On Her Name In New Song

Cardi B is demanding some respect.

Now before you go belting out “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” in your best Aretha Franklin impersonation, you should know that “Respect” is likely the name of Cardi’s upcoming track. The “I Like It” rapper last released music in May, with the single “Press,” meaning fans have had a good few months of withdrawal, okurrr!

Thankfully, the Grammy Award winner has confirmed that her follow-up to her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” is reaching the end stages of completion, telling Baller Alert, “I have my cool, calm, and collected songs, just missing a couple of more club hits. But we getting there.”

As Cardi B puts the final touches on her sophomore project, she has now given us a taste of what we can expect, courtesy of an 8-second clip. “Don’t get offended by rumors ’cause I done heard quite a few / You might have heard I love red, but I slap a b**** out the blue / Hell yeah,” the mother of one raps. She captioned the clip, “Ayyyyy put some respect on my name,I brought you nothin but flames I’m boutta do it again !” which obviously makes us super excited.

It’s interesting to think whether the new track was inspired by an IG user throwing shade at Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture. The woman stated that the 1-year-old was not the cutest baby she’s ever seen, and The Bronx native transformed into a she-wolf, replying, “My daughter is very much the cutest b**** so sit down with your overgrown gums. That’s a fake tweet. Dumb b**** play with your mother or in traffic don’t play with mines.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Cardi gets more protective over her baby when the full album hits the shelves.