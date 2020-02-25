Lori Harvey Vibe To Unreleased Future Song, Sounds Fire

Lori Harvey is undoubtedly Future’s biggest fan.

The couple has been setting tongues wagging since November last year, and now the model’s tongue is wagging for a different reason — unreleased music from Future. Lori Harvey shared a video with her fans over the weekend in which she was seen jamming to a track of Future’s that we haven’t had the chance to hear in full. Jealous, us? What possibly gave you that idea?

Future has been rather generous to his fans in recent months. January 2019 saw him drop his seventh studio album entitled “Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd” that unsurprisingly hit number one on the charts and sold 125,000 copies. As if 20 new tracks were not enough, Futch released an EP in June. “Save Me” didn’t do as well as its full-length predecessor, but fans were undoubtedly excited by seven more opportunities to rap along with the Grammy Award winner. A collaboration with Drake followed last month, but while “life is good,” it seems even better for Lori.

Lori Harvey and Future’s driving date proved that she knows all the scandalous lyrics to his new track that we hope will be hitting the airwaves soon. “P**** was leaking, I f***** on a jet / We made a bond to never forget / Cancel that h**, she try f*** on my chick,” Lori raps along. It is no secret that the 23-year-old probably inspired the new song.

The pair have been almost inseparable since making their relationship official, and the “Jumpin’ on a Jet” rapper went all out for his lady for Valentine’s Day, showering her mansion in long-stemmed roses, bouquets, and rose petals. He has also spoilt her with trips abroad, and fancy gifts such as the Rolex watch she is sporting on her Instagram Story