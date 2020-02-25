50 Cent Revels In Glory After Copping NAACP Award For “Power”

50 Cent picked up a NAACP award for his hit TV series Power.

Despite being the king of social media beefs and pettiness, there’s no denying that 50 Cent is a man of many extraordinary talents. After creating and producing the hit drama series Power for six seasons, Fifty decided to try his hand at directing, and now has an award to show for it. Fif was recognized for Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series over the weekend at the NAACP Image Awards for his directorial debut on the Power episode, “Forgot About Dre”.

The award was presented with the former rapper’s real name, Curtis Jackson, and the multimedia mogul quickly took to social media to celebrate his win. Jackson announced the award in two Instagram posts, with the captions, “now you know the vibes LOL SOUTH SIDE I’m not here to make friends we come to take over,” and, “hard work beats talent, when talent isn’t working you maybe gifted but you don’t want it as bad as me. LoL…Boom.”

Fifty’s win was no small feat, considering he beat out prestigious and experienced directors such as Ava Duvernay, Debbie Allen, Carl H. Seaton Jr., and Jet Wilkinson. Power was a big winner overall, with Omari Hardwick also taking home an award for Outstanding Actor in A Drama Series. While the original Power series concluded earlier this month, the creators have announced four spin-offs, including one sequel and three prequel shows. The sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, is already in production and stars Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

Other big winners at the 51st NAACP Awards this year included Lizzo for Entertainer of the Year, Black-ish for Outstanding Comedy Series, When They See Us for Outstanding Television Movie and Just Mercy for Outstanding Motion Picture. Civil Rights leader John Lewis was also awarded the NAACP Chairman’s Award at the event.