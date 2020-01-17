Gervonta Davis Dissing Moneybagg Yo On IG For Dating Ex Ari Fletcher

Gervonta Davis is not a fan of his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher’s new boyfriend Moneybagg Yo.

Gervonta Davis is clapping back at anyone who dares come for him over his new relationship with Floyd Mayweather’s ex Yaya. If you think Gervonta Davis doesn’t have time for you in the comments when you come for him and Yaya, think again. The professional boxer recently posted a photo of him and his new bae sitting courtside at a Lakers game. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they sit shoulder to shoulder with their hands intertwined. Gervonta captioned the Instagram post, “When you know you not supposed to be sitting courtside or next to her but I’m here b**ch I’m here..sh*tin meee!!” Gervonta wrote.

The photo was reposted to the TSR Instagram page, where a fan decided to make a comment comparing Gervonta and Yaya to another couple.

“Ari & Moneybagg Yo looks better,” the fan said about Gervonta’s ex and her new man. Another user then replied, agreeing that “they really do tho.” Gervonta, upon seeing this, responded with, “I’m richer what now?” Now, if that wasn’t a clear indicator that this man has flair in and out the ring, then maybe this next one will settle your thoughts on this.

Another fan commented on the picture writing, “Y’all n***as love a passaround….. ain’t she f**k money may? Y’all make me sick.” This was when Gervonta got a bit less polite with his responses, commenting, “she mine now b*tch..problem??”

Like I said, the man has time. It is certainly respectable that he won’t allow anyone to disrespect his lady like that regardless of her history. Fans and haters alike will be more careful not to overstep with Gervonta again. For those still daring enough to try, his replies will make for an entertaining read.