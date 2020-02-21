Birdman Speak On Status Of His Relationship With Lil Wayne

Birdman is speaking on his current relationship with his “son” Lil Wayne.

The Cash Money CEO recently chopped it up with DJ Akademiks and company on Complex’s Everyday Struggle. During the interview, he talked about Young Money artists getting an unlimited budget to create their music videos as well as his relationship with each of the artists now. As we know, Baby and Tunechi and particular go way way back, but in recent years they were at odds due to legal issues and disagreements that jeopardized their relationship.

Since the “Free Weezy” rapper had been freed with the release of his previous album Tha Carter V, Birdman and Lil Wayne are reportedly back on good terms. A cording to Birdman in the Complex interview, they “talk everyday” now. “I got a great relationship with Drake, I got a great relationship with my son Wayne, always looked at Nicki as a little sister,” Birdman said. “Everybody in a good space, we put the past behind us and we’re moving forward.”

Speaking on Wayne, in particular, Birdman said that they were “happy as a motherf***er.” He admitted that they had a rough patch but says they’ve gotten past that. The music producer even recalled that Wayne hit him up All-Star weekend to have a positive talk with him and told him that he wouldn’t be where he was without him. “We happy with each other, we talk all the time,” said Birdman. “That’s my son, like, that’s why I could never say anything negative about him no matter what. I would never do that sh*t,” he added.

Birdman and Lil Wayne have a long history and were previously inseparable. The veteran music maker met Tunechi when he was only 8-years-old and took him under his wing. By the time Wayne was 12, he had a deal with Cash Money. Weezy also formed Young Money Entertainment under Cash Money Records many years later, which spawned multiple hits as we know from the famous dynamic YM trio as well as with solo records. It’s great to see Wayne and Birdman back in each other’s good Grace’s after a nasty few years going at it in the court and in the press.