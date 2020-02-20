Nicki Minaj Shares Rare Video With Father & Little Sister In Trinidad, She Looks Just Like Nicki

Nicki Minaj is sharing a look at her family in a rare video on Instagram.

It’s not often that we get to see Nicki Minaj comfortably at home in the arms of family. The rapper shared a short clip to Instagram of herself, her father and little sister, and the resemblance is uncanny. Nicki posted the video with the caption, “My Dad & lil sister Ming.” Though Nicki Minaj often claims Queens, New York, as her hometown, Trinidad is the actual homeland of the rapper who migrated from the Caribbean island to the United States as a child.

Earlier this week, Nicki announced that she plans to return to Trinidad for carnival this year. It seemed she arrived early since we’re seeing her reunited with her dad and sister on social media. Nicki never posts this side of her family, so fans were intrigued about what the chart-topping rapper was up to. Nicki’s dad has a strong Trinidadian accent and says a short indistinct sentence in the video, and her sister Ming is like her twin as one fan pointed out in the comments.

Nicki is expected to be in Trinidad for the duration of carnival through to Tuesday, February 25. The last time Nicki visited her native island was when she shot the music video for her song “Pound The Alarm” in 2012. This time around, Nicki returns as a married woman with several more hit records under her belt.

The Barbie rapper did not announce the reason behind her deciding to visit Trinidad for carnival this year, but fans are hoping that they will get to see her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, in carnival action. It’s great to see Nicki back home reminding islanders that they ought to be proud to call her their own.