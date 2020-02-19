Snoop Dogg Clears Up Confusion With Lil Kim & Mase On Lovers & Friends Flyers

Snoop Dogg addresses some confusion over Lil Kim and Mase being on the lineup for his Lovers & Friends Festival.

Are they or aren’t they? That’s what those planning to attend the Lovers & Friends Festival want to know about the rumored talent set to perform. Snoop Dogg is one of the booking agents for the concert, which is scheduled to take place on May 9th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The listing for the show would make any hip hop fan get on that ticket line immediately as Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Sean Paul are all said to be performing. The rest of the line-up includes T-Pain, Brandy, Monica, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, SWV, Saweetie, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Twista, Eve, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Mase, Cam’ron, Mike Jones, Montell Jordan, Umi, Jon B, Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Nina Sky.

But just before you hand over credit card details, you might want to know that not every one of the artists appears to be on board.

“This is SO FAKE! I am not a part of this,” Lil Kim declared on her IG. Mase expressed similar sentiments: “Best of wishes on this show but pls take my name off this flyer.” Twists has confirmed that he will present, but other artists like Megan Thee Stallion and T-Pain appear to have double-booked themselves.

Snoop had now stepped up to allay fears (especially in light of comparisons to Ja Rule’s disastrous Fyre Fest). “The Lovers & Friends concert, I am one of the booking agents, one of the promoters for the show,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” rapper said in a video posted on social media. “Message to Lil Kim: Lil Kim, get me on the DM so we can get at you about this money. We were talking to some of your people, or at least we thought we were talking to some of your people. Get at me on the DM so we can get you this some of this money, see if you with this thing or not. But as far as everybody else on the show, 100% confirmed.”

We hope it works out!

Lil’ Kim and others confirm the Lovers and Friends Festival Lineup is false! pic.twitter.com/bUg3Pf1nx9 — Female Rap Room (@FRapRoom) February 18, 2020