Popcaan Shares DMs From Pop Smoke Before His Death

Popcaan pays homage to Pop Smoke while while sharing a direct message conversation between the two.

2020 is really shaping up to be a year a roller coaster year for hip hop, as we are now faced with another untimely death in the form of the 20-year-old rapper, Pop Smoke. Smoke was gunned down in his home in Hollywood Hills, California, after heavily armed thugs broke into his place at about 4:30 AM on Wednesday morning. The incident has really rocked the hip hop community who are now left to mourn the young man who was just getting ready to release his untapped potential.

Smoke had ties to a lot of big names in the music industry such as Quavo, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, who remixed his breakout track, “Welcome To The Party,” and 50 Cent, among others. Many critics found similarities between the Woo and the G-Unit rap mogul, with even 50 Cent himself confessing that there were definitely some similar traits. It was evident that Fif was fond of the rapper and even spoke highly of him while on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning a few days ago.

Smoke’s musical taste was not fixated on hip hop only as he was also a huge dancehall fan, and regularly attended dancehall sessions in NYC. With that in mind, it is not surprising that the “Dior” rapper had some links to one of the biggest names in dancehall, Popcaan.

The respect and friendship seemed mutual as the Unruly deejay shared his condolences through a post on his Instagram page. “RIP bro my condolence to the family streets cold inside and outside.. #popsmoke #restupfam,” wrote Poppi in the captions.

The post itself contained a screenshot of a conversation the two artistes shared. The message shared by Popcaan was an uplifting one as Popcaan pleaded with Smoke to “Stay out of trouble,” and reminded him that he has a bright future ahead of him. He continued, “Make sure you on rd when I touch New York this year.”

New York-based Dancehall artiste Kranium also had a few words about the slain rapper. “We met shortly and chop it up Huge dancehall Fan went as far as playing dancehall during your set and f**k the place up my prayers goes out to your family sleep in peace bro,” he penned.

Smoke was gearing up for a phenomenal year, with the second installment of his mixtape Meet The Woo 2 already enjoying early success on the US Billboard charts since its release on February 7, 2020.