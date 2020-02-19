50 Cent, Nicki Minaj & Nas Honors Pop Smoke Following His Death

50 Cent and Nicki Minaj are among several rappers honoring Pop Smoke amidst his untimely death.

As news of Pop Smoke’s murder spread like wildfire throughout the entertainment world, more of the late rapper’s pears are weighing in. Both 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj knew the New York rapper very well. In fact, Nicki hopped on the remix for “Welcome To The Party” last year. Fifty also posted a photo of himself and Pop, who was a regular at his weekend parties across the country.

“No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.I.P,” 50 wrote. The rapper/TV mogul later added a video of himself and Pop adding, “He was really boutta take over 2020…. Rest easy pop.”

Police officers are actively investigating Pop Smoke’s murder, but so far, no arrest has been made. The “Gotti” rapper was shot several times in a home invasion robbery at his home in Hollywood Hills. Police sources say two armed men broke into the house at approximately 4:30 AM on Wednesday morning and fired several shots fatally wounding Smoke.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” Nicki Minaj wrote.

A bunch of other rappers have reacted to Pop Smoke’s murder.

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh ?????? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020