Lil Wayne And Girlfriend La’Tecia Thomas Make Relationship IG Official

Quite a few celeb couples chose to make their unions social media official on Valentine’s Day and Lil Wayne and his lady were one of them.

The Day of Love comes around once a year and it’s the perfect opportunity for people to get on the ‘gram and tell the world how much their significant other means to them. Meek Mill may have mentioned on Twitter (amidst his Nicki Minaj war last week) that he was set to become a father again, but that was before he had even confirmed who he was dating. Thankfully, along cane February 14th and a pregnant Milan Harris posted a pic of her and Meek cuddled up on the couch, while he posted a similar photo of them snuggled up on a plane.

Now, Lil Wayne has also made his relationship Insta official. The “I Do It” rapper released his thirteenth studio album at the end of last month, with a few tracks on Funeral making allusions to a “plus size model” and “Australia”. Those in the know were aware that the lyrics were clear references to Aussie model, La’Tecia Thomas.

The pair have been linked romantically for the last few months and finally made their public debut as a couple at Wayne’s album launch party. And now they’ve taken it one step further by confirming that they spent V-Day in each other’s presence.

La’Tecia posted snaps on her IG feed of her and the 37-year-old laughing and hanging out while fireworks go off in the background. The beauty refrained from sharing any words of love dedicated to her man, but we think that in this case, a picture speaks a thousand words.