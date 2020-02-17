NBA YoungBoy Risks Going Back To Jail Over Guns In Music Video Shoot

NBA YoungBoy just took a huge legal risk with his latest music video shoot.

The rapper was captured handling what appears to be a real weapon on set of his new music video. This sparked some concern among fans and perhaps his attorney because of the rapper’s history with the law. The shoot was for a music video that is yet to be released, but some are speculating that NBA YoungBoy wasn’t just holding a prop, but an actual gun that could threaten his short time on the right side of the law.

Also appearing next to him is relative 17-year-old Tate, who authorities have tied to a recent murder. It was reported that Tate was accused of being involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy in December. The victim was reportedly walking home when he was gunned down. As for YoungBoy, the 20-year-old rapper was recently freed from the shackles of his legal woes. Last year, when he got off house arrest, a judge finally expelled his probation after years of legal entrapment. Now that he has moved on from that stage of his life, some are worried that this latest music video shoot could threaten to open that chapter right back up.

According to WBRZ news channel, who consulted a district attorney, YoungBoy’s fate might actually be worse than Tate’s believe it or not. “Nothing will be done to Tate because he is not a convicted felon, nor is he under bond obligation,” Baton Rouge District Attorney, Hillary Moore said.

NBA YoungBoy has been trying to avoid any further legal trouble since his last lawless stint. The rapper was charged with first-degree murder and convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in 2017. Last year YoungBoy said the judge who granted him his freedom after years of probation saved him. Hopefully, the rapper doesn’t disappoint her.