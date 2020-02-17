Chance The Rapper To Host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

We hope Chance the Rapper likes slime.

Chance the Rapper‘s “big day” will be March 22 when he hosts the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, according to PEOPLE. The awards have been around since 1987 and offers the youth the opportunity to choose their own favorite things via text messaging, online voting, and a designated app. Crossing a variety of categories, honors include Favorite Villain, Favorite TV Judges, and Favorite Buttkicker, amongst others.

When Chance assumes hosting duties next month, he will follow in the footsteps of Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and DJ Khaled who was 2019’s emcee. “The Man Who Has Everything” rapper last year won the award for Favorite Collaboration along with Justin Bieber, Quavo, and DJ Khaled for the song “No Brainer”, but was not able to attend the ceremony to pick up his orange blimp. You could say he’s now making up for it in a big way. “Last year I wanted to be at the KCAs to accept my awards and I wasn’t able to be there, so my slime meter is low right now, you know what I mean,” Chance told Billboard. “I’m due for a sliming.”

The green goo is probably what the awards are most famous for. Celebrities often don’t know when they’re going to be hit by the slimey substance, and since 1992 even the audience has become victim to the stunt used to close the show known as “The Final Slime”.

Chance has said he is looking forward to going green as he missed out on the opportunity as a kid when he and his brother visited Universal Studios and played a game. “We won, and we didn’t get to get slimed,” he said. “My grandmother took us, and she said that was not allowed. So it’s just something that I’ve been wanting to get.”

So while the rapper is expecting slime, what can we expect from him as host?

“I think of myself as a hilarious guy. I’m probably in the top 10 funny people I know. So I’ll be bringing hilarity, and definitely more jokes.”

We’ll find out on March 22!