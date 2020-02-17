50 Cent Rails About Rick James’ Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape From 40 Years Ago

50 Cent is not here for any Rick James slander.

Rick James is the latest star to be hit with a posthumous lawsuit against their estate. In a suit filed in court on Thursday, legendary singer Rick James is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman who claimed that she was a 15-year-old girl in 1979 when the alleged incident took placed. Her legal docs named James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust, which is the late singers’ estate. The woman who would now be about 55 years old, alleged that James raped her during a period where she was living in a group home in Buffalo, New York.

“He grabbed my hair and pushed my head into the pillow,” the unidentified victim reportedly outlined in the court document. “I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you.’”

The alleged victim is seeking $50 million in reparations for “physical, psychological and emotional injury” caused by the detailed assault, The Associated Press reported.

Unfortunately, Rick James has a rap sheet with similar charges that may not help his case at all in court. The singer who died in 2004, was not once but twice accused of sexual assault in 1993 in connection with assaults from 1991 and 1992. James did two years in prison as a result.

In recent years, we have seen what appears to be a trend where departed or elderly black male celebrities who were once greatly revered icons are savagely slandered by the press after sexual abuse accusations have been thrown at them. This list of men who include Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and more, just added deceased singer Rick James as well.

Though this could just be the era where vulnerable women feel empowered to speak up, many people have their own conspiracies as to why this is happening. We will keep you updated as this case develops.

50 Cent reacted in disbelief to the news via his go-to platform, Instagram. Just like the rest of us, 50 views this as another attack on the legacy of another successful celebrity who has passed and gone.