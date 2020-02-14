Popcaan Drops “Promise” Video Shot In Ghana

Popcaan debuted a new track only a few days after he announced that he is working on an album.

It’s been a while since Popcaan officially became a part of OVO Sound. The Unruly deejay was signed by Drake in 2018. After a lengthy wait, it is finally time for the international dancehall artist to deliver his first album under the label. Just a week ago, during his interview with Winford Williams on the entertainment show OnStage, Popcaan said he has already started working on the project that is due this year.

Today the deejay released a new single called “Promise,” along with a brand new music video. Currently, in the top ten trending in Popcaan’s locale, the Promise Official Video has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The song is from Poppy’s 2019 mixtape called “Vanquish,” which was the first project he produced with OVO Sound.

The song “Promise” speaks to committing to catching a lover when they fall and standing together. The official audio for the song, which was posted shortly over a month ago, amassed over half a million views already, and now the music video is following suit quickly as the view count already reached six digits within the first 24 hours of the video being uploaded.

“Cock up yuh bumpa / Me know yuh love me/Gyal yuh cute, and yuh clean, and yuh lovely/Lovely (mh) / Cock up yuh bumpa / You nuh ‘crawny / Gold and diamond, fi line off yuh body/Body,” Popcaan sings in the track.

In the video, the Unruly boss donned a stylish dashiki and also wore his signature white merino shirt for some scenes. The overall production is a cool vibe as well as the visuals, which features a stunning leading lady. “If you fall, I’m ready / I’m here for you / I’m here, promise/If you fall, I’m ready / I’m here for you / I’m here, promise,” Popcaan sings on the track. Check out the music video for “Promises” now.