Popcaan Says He’s Now A ‘Legend’ In Dancehall, Talks Drake, Shagel’s Murder, New Music

Popcaan says he’s now a “legend” in dancehall and is working on a new album for 2020.

Unruly boss Popcaan was recently in Ghana, where he has an overwhelming fandom. While the deejay seemed like he could stay forever, and even purchased his own house in the West African country, he is back in his homeland and says he is already working on an album. Just a few days ago, he declared on Instagram that he’s a legend and a large segment of the genre’s fan base agrees with him. “FYI I’m a legend,” he wrote.

Popcaan, who is currently signed to internationally acclaimed rapper Drake’s OVO Records label, says he is finally putting out an album on the OVO label. During an interview with Winford William’s, Popcaan said he is solely focused on the project that is due this year. The deejay was also asked about getting his friend Drake to perform in Jamaica, an achievement that Popcaan seemed very proud of.it was something that many promoters dreamed of but could never seem to attain. Poppy said getting Drake on a stage in Jamaica was a big win for Jamaica and his parish of St. Thomas.

Elsewhere in the interview, Popcaan recalled the recent death of his friend and brother Unruly Shagel, who was murdered in the deejay’s home. Popcaan says it’s something he will never get over, but he continues to heal as time goes on. He also recalled that the tragedy took place the very night prior to the biggest performance of his career at the Wembley Arena in London. Needless to say, it was particularly difficult for the deejay to remain focused on his set.

Popcaan has always been encouraging youth, especially from the troubled communities, to dream big and that there is so much this world has to offer. The deejay was happy to announce that he has stayed committed to his aim to bring more and more young people out in the world and give them a platform to shine.

Quada is one of the young artists that the deejay has signed to his own local label Unruly Entertainment. Popcaan seems quite fond of the young deejay who he says takes music quite seriously and is very receptive to feedback. If the Unruly boss has more promising talents like this Calabar grad under his label, there is much more success in the future of Unruly Entertainment.

Fans are looking forward to hearing Popcaan’s first album under OVO since he signed to the label.