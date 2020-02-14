Boosie Badazz Showcases His Extravagant Gift From Pablo Escobar’s Family

Lil Boosie just received a rare gift from Pablo Escobar’s family.

“When keeping it real pays off,” Boosie Badazz said as he showed off his new priceless gift from Pablo Escobar’s family. Boosie was honored to receive a thoughtful and special gift from the Escobars. The package included some memorabilia that had some signature features. One of the gifts was a T-shirt that had Pablo’s famous mugshot on the front of it. It was also signed by Pablo’s brother Roberto and has Pablo’s fingerprints embedded in the material as well.

Boosie took to Instagram to share a video of the unveiling. “From Pablo Escobar’s family baby. Pablo’s real fingerprints on the thing,” Boosie said as he showed off the one of a kind gift. “His brother Roberto signing it. It’s authentic, man,” he continued. “Pablo fingerprints before he died. The co-founder of the Medellin cartel sent me this. Medellin, n*gga. To Boosie. I keep his name alive. I’m lit the whole day. Can’t nobody tell me sh*t. I’ve sh*tted on the world. When keeping it real pays off. Nobody better not tell me sh*t.”

Lil Boosie has never actually won a Grammy but he imagines that it doesn’t get much better than this. Boosie talked about how special the gift was to him in the caption of the post. “HOOD GRAMMY,” the rapper wrote. In another video, Boosie Badazz said the gift is so special that it’s better than a Grammy. According to the rapper, everyone has a Grammy but who has a shirt of Pablo Escobar with his fingerprints? I’ll wait.

Boosie never read a note or message from the Escobar family about why they gifted his this iconic memorabilia but one thing is for sure, this probably made the rapper’s whole year.

What do you think a rapper has to do to earn a T-shirt with Pablo Escobar’s genuine fingerprints on it?