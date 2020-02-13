Megan Thee Stallion Speak On Her Viral Mugshot From 2015

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing the story behind her now-infamous mugshot.

A photo of Megan Thee Stallion getting booked in 2015 has been making the rounds online. The mugshot was subjected to a ton of assumptions, theories, and fan-fiction before the rapper finally fessed up. According to Megan, this was a lover’s quarrel gone awry. Thee Stallion says she was 19-years-old at the time and was in a “beautiful” toxic relationship – a common profile.

While at a public event in 2015 with her then-boyfriend, Megan learned that he had fathered a child outside of their relationship that must have been kept secret from her for quite some time because the child was already born.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was sure to make the disclaimer that she does not in any way support domestic violence before she proceeded with the rest of the story that entailed a small scuffle that ensued between her and her boyfriend at the time.

Megan Thee Stallion says it was nothing serious enough to get him arrested over, and she denied that he laid a hand on her when cops pulled up and questioned the incident. Meg’s darling other half wasn’t too inclined to return the favor, though. According to the rapper, her ex was really “gassing” up the situation, telling authorities that Megan hit him in the eye, among other assaults. I think we can all guess what happens next. Meg’s mugshot is created and is instantly a moment in history without even knowing it.

The rapper who is clearly in a much better, much happier place now looked free of any resentment or regret as she told the story of her teenage arrest. I guess she’s really not that different from most of us. The rapper is, after all, a current college student. It’s always good to be reminded that some of these huge artists are just ordinary people like you and me if we were rich.