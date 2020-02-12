Yaya Mayweather Says She’s A Ride Or Die For NBA YoungBoy, Told Fans To Get Lost

Yaya Mayweather wants fans to butt out her relationship with NBA YoungBoy.

NBA YoungBoy, otherwise known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, better hope he lives up to his name if he continues to try to balance multiple girlfriends and constant relationship drama. Last week, a video surfaced online showing security footage of Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, rolling up on YoungBoy and another girl outside the Westin hotel in Dallas. The video shows Yaya rushing the other woman, later identified as someone named Cecelia, and throwing a few punches before ending up on the ground.

Now that Cecelia and the internet trolls have all given their opinion about the incident, Yaya has taken to Twitter to let the world know that she is standing by YoungBoy no matter what. Iyanna’s post reads, “Y’all don’t know the half, but y’all always going to believe lies. Anything to make me or him look bad. We locked in 4L through thick and thin, wrong or right, the good bad and ugly. Who are y’all to judge? #caseclosed.”

Yaya’s post follows Cecelia’s social media comments on the situation, after the alleged side-chick wrote, “So how much money do yaya got? B*tch you outside a room door acting ratchet as HELL…& can’t tell Floyd MAYWEATHER her daddy wither with them weak a** punches she was throwing & the way her SCARY a** when I was after her a**.” Cecelia also made a claim that Yaya may be pregnant with YoungBoy’s baby.

Yaya’s declaration of love and loyalty comes after a series of dramatic ups and downs in hers and YoungBoy’s relationship. After Yaya once slashed his tires, Never Broke Again released his own rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana,” titled, “Dirty Iyanna.” Despite being unfaithful and releasing a diss track aimed at his main girl, it seems NBA YoungBoy has found himself a ride-or-die chick in Yaya.