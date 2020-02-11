XXXTentacion’s Murder Suspects Denied Bond AGAIN: Reports

One of the suspects in XXXTentacion’s murder case has been denied bond.

Last year in September, attorney for Trayvon Newsome, one of the men accused of shooting and killing rapper XXXTentacion, filed court documents requesting to have a hearing to plead for bond. According to the lawyer at the time, the government could not prove that Newsome is not fit for bond, and he demanded an “Arthur Hearing.” This is a court hearing that gives the prosecution a chance to show the judge why the suspect should stay in jail pending trial.

Last week Newsome was in court with Judge Michael Usan, who denied his request for bond. Apparently, prosecutors presented more evidence to support the charges against the defendant. Newsome is facing one count of capital murder and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to the court documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Judge Usan wrote, “This court having found proof evident and presumption great hereby declines to set bonds. NO Bonds remain as to counts 1, 2.”

Trayvon Newsome turned himself in to his lawyer’s office in August 2019. He was the only one of four men accused of being involved in the late XXXTentacion’s murder, who was granted an Arthur hearing. Authorities reportedly believe he was possibly one of the two gunmen in X’s execution.

With no bond granted for Newsome, all four suspects in XXXTentacion’s murder case remain behind bars as they await trial.