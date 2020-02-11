Malika Haqq Reveals The Father Of Her Baby Boy — O.T. Genasis

O.T. Genasis has a baby boy on the way.

For months Malika Haqq has been glowing as she prepares to welcome her first baby into the world, but she has kept the father’s identity a secret until now. Over the weekend the actress surrounded by her family and closest celebrity friends, including party host Khole Kardashian, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Kimora Lee Simmons (just to name a few) gathered to celebrate the pregnancy. During the lavish, teddy bear themed festivities Malika revealed her ex-boyfriend OT Genasis, whose real name is Odis Flores, is the father of her unborn son.

During her thank you speech, the 36-year-old said, “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” referring to O.T. by his government name. Genasis also confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of himself in the shower with the caption, “My son on day way…Give me a baby name now…Go!!!”

If you recall Malika and O.T. have had an on-again-off-again relationship for the past couple of years, and then last year the two called it quits in June shortly before the actress revealed she was pregnant in September. While she has kept the details of her relationship and pregnancy pretty hush-hush, she did share with People magazine that her son was, “made in love.”

The event featured endless tables of confectionery treats, featuring a four-tiered cake with an impressive teddy bear created entirely out of fondant.

Malika and OT. Genasis are expecting their baby boy in March of this year.