Drake And Model Imaan Hamman Sparks Dating Rumors

There is a reason “Life is Good” for Drake at the moment.

Aside from releasing collaborations with Future and potentially recording new music with Sosa Geek, Drake looks to have a new lady in his life. The Six God spent an evening last week at Nike’s 2020 Olympic Collection fashion show in New York City and after doing dinner with Rosalia and Travis Scott, he ventured to the Fleur Room later that night. But he was not alone at the swanky rooftop bar.

Those present spotted Drake sharing some intimate moments with a Dutch supermodel named Imaan Hammam. The beauty has graced the covers of Vogue several times and has appeared on the runway for top designers including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Stella McCartney, and Marc Jacobs, amongst other high-end brands.

The kissing between the pair would have sparked rumors on their own, but the whispers went into full force after the “War” rapper emerged the following morning from Imaan’s New York apartment. It also seemed the sleepover was not a spur of the moment thing as the 33-year-old left with not one, but two, overnight bags. The artist then arrived with the supermodel at her Frame x Imaan Dinner for New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

Drake’s love life has been nothing newsworthy as of late. An on-off relationship with Rihanna is arguably his most famous romance, but the Canadian is also known for having a 2-year-old son named Adonis with French artist and former porn star, Sophie Brussaux. However, a recent texting relationship with teenage Billie Eilish caused some controversy due to the Grammy Award winner’s age. The 18-year-old defended her text buddy, dismissing speculation that she and Drake were anything more than friends.