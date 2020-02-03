Billie Eilish Defends Friendship With Drake: ‘Everybody’s So Sensitive’

Billie Eilish says people shouldn’t be making a big deal about her and Drake’s conversations.

Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish had something to get off of her chest in regards to her ongoing friendship with Drake: “What the f**k is that sh*t?” The 18-year-old, megastar known for her hit song “Bad Guy,” told Vogue in its March 2020 issue that the internet is entirely too sensitive after critics questioned her friendship with rapper Drake, who is 15 years her senior.

“The internet is such a stupid-a*s mess right now,” she shared. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?” Billie went on to defend the Canadian star, explaining the texts between them were merely a matter of respect between two artists. “There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f— is that s—?”

If you recall, Drake came under fire last November when Eilish revealed during the 2019 edition of “Same Interview, the Third Year,” for Vanity Fair that Drake was among her celebrity friends. While speaking to Vanity Fair, she said her contact list includes celebrities like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and then she gleefully mentioned Drake, who she claimed was “the nicest dude I have ever spoken to.”

The Internet immediately deemed the friendship creepy, and it probably didn’t help that Drake has a bit of a history with befriending young talent. Last year, the rapper’s friendship with model Bella B Harris—whom the rapper met when she was 16—came under attack.

Bella also defended Drake in an Instagram post to her story saying, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird . . . for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships . . . jeez.”

Billie didn’t waste much time addressing the critics, and quickly shifted gears to discuss her recent Grammy wins, and upcoming plans for 2020.

Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform later this month at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.