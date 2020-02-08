Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes link up for a “Celebration.”

Vybz Kartel teams up with his protege Sikka Rymes to sing a tribute to the lovely lady, Savage Karlene, hours before her birthday party. The Teacha showcases his singing talent that we have been hearing so much of lately, as he takes time to serenade the beautiful lady he adores. The song “Celebration” fits the feel-good theme, an ode to a special someone on their special day. Vybz Kartel confesses that he is proud of her and encourages her to own her crown and embrace a night full of festivities.

Without a doubt, the track is sure to bump pretty hard at the upcoming party that should kick off in Bristol, UK. If, by some chance, you were not aware of who the track was made for, the cover art for the track says it all. The designer places the UK based Karlene smack between the faces of the two singers. Even though the song was constructed just for the “UK Gaza Queen,” it is still the ultimate pick me up and confidence booster for any female who has been feeling down. It really comes at a great time when the ladies have been feeling the pinch from men in society.

Along with the silky vocals of Kartel and Sikka, the groovy beat makes it easy on the ears.

Noteworthy lyrics from Sikka’s verse include, “gyal you pretty like wow, look like a model when you walking slow / Me a yuh Hennessy yuh a me champaign flow.”

In 2019 Karlene was dubbed as one of the Gaza’s most loyal UK supporters by Vybz Kartel himself.