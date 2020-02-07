Young Dolph Reignites Yo Gotti Beef With This Latest Jab

Young Dolph and Yo Gotti are still beefing.

It’s been relatively quiet between Yo Gotti and Young Dolph for the last couple of years. The two rappers, however, still seemed to have beef between them. Young Dolph released a diss track for Yo Gotti called “Play With Yo’ Bitch” back I’m 2017. The record was recently certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, so naturally, Young Dolph took to social media to share the huge accomplishment.

The rapper shared a photo of the certification on Instagram but as if the announcement alone and throwing the diss track in Gotti’s face again after years isn’t enough, the rappers caption added further insult.

“Have u ever smashed a f**k ni**a b**ch, then got paid for it…,” he writes in the post. “Another gold plaque stupid ass lil boy. INDEPENDENTLY THO’ #YellowTapeOutNOW,” Young Dolph wrote. It came as no surprise that Dolph included a little promo for his new project in his caption. Yo Gotti just released his new album Untrapped. While it is a major coincidence that Gotti put out a new project around the time that Young Dolph’s 2017 diss record went Gold, it is an opportune time to solicit media attention through Yo Gotti because everyone is talking about him right now.

Yo Gotti also recently got out of his recording contract with his former label and now owns his masters. He is now focused on spearheading his own recording organization. His beef with Young Dolph reportedly dates back to 2014 when the “Play With Yo’ Bitch” rapper told Sway during an interview that Gotti was mad that he turned down a recording deal with him. According to Young Dolph, Gotti felt some type of way, and by 2016 he was saying, “Bra went from bein my #1 fan and wanting to sign me to bein my BIGGEST HATER.”

Even though the two rappers haven’t been actively at each other’s throats, it’s clear that it is still on.

Young Dolph has since deleted the post.