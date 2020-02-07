NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Speak On Counseling His Girlfriends

NBA YoungBoy’s mother is clapping back at a fan on Instagram who asked about her son’s girlfriends.

People have their own varying opinions about YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The 20-year-old rapper has had his fair share of bad press for legal disputes, relationship woes, and even some unfavorable personal dilemmas. Today the rapper’s mom Monique found a brilliant comeback for a question posed to her during a Q&A session on her Instagram. The woman who seemed to be a mom herself found a way to question Monique’s worth as a mother and insult her son at the same time.

“As a woman do you ever talk to Kentrell’s girls and tell them to know their worth?” the woman asked. NBA YoungBoy’s mother added the question to her story for all to see along with a short and sweet response. “That’s they mama job any other question?” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Fans have been reacting to the shade with humor and disgust alike. “Like mother like son. This is exactly why he act the way he does,” one fan wrote. On the other side of the spectrum, another fan said, “she right, that is their mama job so their own mamas failed them.”

NBA YoungBoy’s mom has always appeared to be a no F’s given individual. Remember, when the rapper allegedly kicked his mom out for according to her, “not doing what he said.” She subsequently took to Instagram to rant about how she would rather sleep on a park bench than bow down to her son.

Hopefully, they have since made amends. Do you agree with YoungBoy’s mother about whose responsibility it is to talk to girls about her son?