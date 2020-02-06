Pop Smoke Take Shots At Tekashi 6ix9ine While Flaunting Stacks Of Cash

Pop Smoke shared a few words aimed at Tekashi 6ix9ine on the Gram.

Pop Smoke throws shots at the former “King of New York,” says he doesn’t need “rainbow” colored hair to sell records. Bet you can guess who Pop Smoke is talking about in his recent post? If not we will help clue you in. Smoke dropped off his debut project, Meet The Woo in 2019, and earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to promote his upcoming release, Meet The Woo 2, dropping Feb. 7.

The Brooklyn rapper who has dominated the airwaves for the past few months with his hit track, “Welcome To The Party” let fans know he doesn’t need to cap to get his message across. Pop Smoke posted a image of himself wearing a Palm Angels tracksuit and wrote, IM REALLY REAL IN REAL LIFE,” said the rising star. “ION GOTTA PAINT MY HAIR RAINBOW COLORS OR TWIRL AROUND LIKE A BALLERINA.”

Obviously, the 20-year-old recording artist is subliminally taking jabs at Tekashi 6ix 9ine, and this isn’t the first time Pop Smoke has commented on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “street credits.” In an interview last summer with Real 92.3 he addressed the rapper saying, “I don’t think he was a real street n***a, you feel me?”

Of course, other rappers in the industry took note of his message, and Tekashi’s biggest foe commented on the picture with his approval.

Pop Smoke’s album release comes only a month after his arrest for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls-Royce to New York City. As we previously reported, Pop Smoke and the vehicle’s owner had come to a “verbal agreement” that the rapper could use the car for a music video in exchange for VIP treatment at an upcoming show. Smoke reportedly never returned the vehicle the next day as agreed upon, and the owner found out months later via Instagram that the care had been taken to New York.