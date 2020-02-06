Nicki Minaj Says She Wanted To Hop On Beyonce’s ‘Sorry,’ Talks New Music

Nicki Minaj wishes she could have had one more collaboration with Beyoncé.

Nicki Minaj has been part of some epic collaborations in her time, but there is one she wishes she’d been a part of. The Trinidadian-born rapper has featured on singles with Ludacris, Migos, Yo Gotti, Tekashi 6ix9ine,, M.I.A., Ariana Grande, and Jessie J, amongst others. One song which does not include her as a collaborator, however, is “Sorry” by Beyoncé. The 2016 track reached 11th place on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over a million copies in the United States.

“No, you know which song I wish — when I heard Beyoncé’s album and she did a song called ‘Sorry,’ I was like girl, why you ain’t let me talk bars on that? I was thinking in my head ’cause I love that song,” Nicki said during a Q&A session at the Pollstar Live Conference in Los Angeles.

While the “Megatron” artist wishes she was part of “Sorry”, an upcoming song has prompted cause for apology. “Yikes” included lyrics which some perceived as being disrespectful to civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. “All you b****es Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your a** up,” Nicki raps. The timing of the video showcasing the track made things even worse as it coincided with what would have been Parks’ 107th birthday.

Those close to the MC claim she meant no offense — though some was certainly taken — but Nicki has now clarified that “Yikes” won’t be hitting the airwaves anytime soon. “It’s not my single,” she said of the track. “My single will be launched with a visual. This is a setup song with no video. Please don’t kill me y’all. You guys asked me for that one.”

Controversy has been following Nicki all week as she had a run-in with her ex, Meek Mill, that resulted in a Twitter war with the pair hurling insults at one another that included everything from domestic abuse to covering up the sexual assault of a minor.