Naturi Naughton Hints At Collaboration With Omarion

Are Naturi Naughton and Omarion working on new music together?

Power actress Naturi Naughton is dropping major hints that she and Omarion linked up on a track. The former 3LW girl group member has not released any new music in years, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t want to hear it. Naturi took to Instagram to share some photos of her and Omarion. Her caption was what grabbed the attention of her fans. Alongside the photo, the singer wrote, “We STILL HERE! #2020 it’s on! Me + @omarion + @ehudsonmusic + ezra__xx = [fire] #NaturiMusic #Omarion #3LW #B2K#20yearsinthegame #theyaintready #blessed.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with emojis that express excitement and even started speculating that Naturi would perhaps join the Millenium Tour. The actress has been a star in Starz’s hit show “Power” for a couple of years now. The series is about to wrap, which will give Naturi time for other things, so what better time for her to jump back into her music. If you consider all the buzz and acclaim she has earned from her involvement in the Power franchise, one could say that this is the absolute best time for Naturi to get her music career ball rolling again as the final episode of her show nears.

Naturi was a hit back in the day in the female trio 3LW with Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams, and so was Omarion in B2K. The two stars coming together on one track might be the collaboration we never knew we needed. Keep an eye out for this one.