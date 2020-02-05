Rihanna Getting Top Honors At The 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna will be honored as this year’s NAACP Image Awards with the President’s Award.

This year the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting their 51st annual ceremony. The committee announced that the recipient of the President’s Award this year will be none other than Robin Fenty, professionally known as Rihanna. This coveted award recognizes outstanding achievements and distinguished public service, according to NAACP.

Rihanna has had an outstanding career year in every field that she has ventured into. The island beauty has a successful makeup line, fashion and lingerie line and last year she also became a published author with her self-titled coffee table book. In a statement to the press, the President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Awards said Rihanna is more than deserving of the honor.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO said. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award,” he stated.

Previous recipients of this award include legends like Muhammad Ali, Spike Lee, Lauryn Hill and most recently Jay Z. Rihanna now joins the elite squad of celebrities who were honored with the iconic award. The Barbadian singer already won herself an NACCP Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for her smash hit collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, “Loyalty” in 2018.

The 51st Annual NAACP Awards where Rihanna will be honored with the President’s Award will be held in Pasadena, California. The ceremony will broadcast live on BET on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. EST.