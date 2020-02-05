Gervonta Davis Arrested & Charged With Assault After Video Went Viral

Gervonta Davis has been arrested charged with assaulting the mother of his child after a video went viral last weekend.

We recently saw Gervonta Davis manhandled his child’s mother, Andretta Smothers, at a celebrity basketball game event in Florida. The internet was appalled at the champion boxer’s disgraceful public actions. TMZ is now reporting that Gervonta has been arrested in connection with domestic violence charges. Davis turned himself in to the police two days after a video surfaced online of him grabbing the mother of his child by her garment at a public event and hauling her backstage.

Many fans quickly started to admonish the boxer for allegedly abusing Andretta, and some assumed that what he does behind closed doors must be way worse. According to Gervonta, he never laid a hand on his baby’s mother. “I never once hit her… yeah I was aggressive and told her come on,” he expressed in a statement. “That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her,” Davis said.

The Coral Gables Police Department put out a statement that Davis turned himself in after they were alerted by both the media and the victim of the incident. “As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom have child together,” they said in the statement. “[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case.”

Some fans also started to speculate that this is the type of behavior that Gervonta Davis would exhibit when he was with his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher and assume he must have battered her as he has often been rumored to be doing. Ironically, Ari Fletcher and her current beau MoneyBagg Yo also allegedly got into a fight recently, but the difference is it wasn’t caught on camera; or if it was, the world has not seen it yet to make their judgments.

Now that Gervonta Davis is in custody, he is facing one count of simple battery domestic violence, but he is reportedly maintaining his innocence – video evidence or not. We will keep you updated as this story develops.