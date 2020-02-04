G-Eazy’s Girlfriend Reacts To His PDA With Megan Thee Stallion

G-Eazy just made his love life rather complicated.

Here we were, getting all excited about the possibility of a new romance on the cards between “No Limit” rapper G Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion, but it seems someone else was hella pissed off.

That person? G-Eazy’s girlfriend.

Yep, we know what you’re thinking. And yes, we’re shocked, too.

It turns out that the 30-year-old was not as single as we were originally led to believe or his PDA fest with Miss Stallion indicated. G-Eazy has apparently been seeing Dutch model, Yasmin Wijnaldum, for the last few months.

Rumors of a romance between the Megan Thee Stallion the Bay Area rapper emerged this weekend after they were spotted together at a pre-Super Bowl party. No eyes were on the ball as G was super focused on laying kisses on Megan’s face and neck. A video of the intimate encounter went viral with everyone seemingly having an opinion, including many Hotties who were not feeling so hot about their queen hooking up with the rapper.

While Megan’s fans may have disapproved, we can only imagine how Wijnaldum felt. She reportedly found out that she and her man were done by seeing the video, just like everybody else. Ouch.

I cannot believe what I’m seeing since when did Megan and G-Eazy get this cozy ? pic.twitter.com/IQtwrcWiod — Makeeda Roberts (@MakeedaRoberts) February 3, 2020

She responded with class — covered in a fair amount of shade — as she took to her Instagram Story and posted a clip of Nicki Minaj’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she can be seen laughing hysterically. The scorned model’s caption was simple: “Mood.” She followed it up by listening to “Thot Box” by Hitmaka which includes the lyrics, “You be f***ing anything that move, you got thot c***.” M-hmm.

G eazy girlfriend really just posted this ?? today is going to be a great day I can already see it pic.twitter.com/hCI16S5CFg — jai billion (@shawtylovejaiii) February 3, 2020

We hope that G-Eazy at least had the decency to call her up and apologize for breaking up with her via the internet. Meanwhile, Megan took to her Twitter Tuesday morning to dispel any belief’s that she and Eazy are a thing. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she said, “but I am not f*cking G Eazy.”

We wonder if G Eazy knows that!