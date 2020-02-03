Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Throw Stormi Lavish ‘Stormiworld’ Theme Birthday Bash

Welcome to StormiWorld!

It has been two years since Kylie Jenner gave birth to she and Travis Scott‘s first child, and there is no way that the make-up mogul was going to let such a milestone pass by without throwing a big bash. Stormi Webster, born on Feb. 1, 2018, got an extravagant birthday party to celebrate her entrance into the terrible 2’s. Inspired by her daddy Travis Scott’s No. 1 album, Astroworld, the theme of the event was the fictional and fantastical amusement park “StormiWorld 2”.

Think ice sculptures, a snowman-building station — even Olaf was there — a place to tie-dye your own T-shirt, hugs from trolls, and prizes galore for celebrity kids like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s pair and Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture to enjoy. There were huge blow-ups of Stormi’s face, arcade machines, ball pits, roller coasters and even a gift shop. Kylie posted photos and videos on Sunday recapping the huge event that most definitely cost a pretty penny. But what’s a couple hundred thousand to the world’s youngest “self made” billionaire?

A lot has changed in the two years since Stormi was born — namely the fact that Kylie and Travis are no longer together. The pair split up in September last year, but have remained on amicable terms, which was made even more evident at the toddler’s birthday party

Kylie kept her fans in the dark throughout her pregnancy, choosing only to reveal her new status as a mom once Stormi had been born. Needless it to say, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was not going to be overshadowed by her sisters’ kids’ birthday parties when it came to her little girl’s special day.

Travis also put his Grammy Award-winning writing skills to the rest as he penned a poem for his baby, illustrating why 2 is better than 1. “2 might mean more to me than to u,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. “2 things I do to live thru you, 2 remember ever thing I do wit u, 2 words I say before I leave from u. Love u. Dad”

Check out a recap of StormiWorld below: