Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan Blames His Love For Tekashi 6ix9ine For His Demise

Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan says his love for Tekashi 6ix9ine blinded him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine might not have much to worry about when it comes to Nine Tr3y Blood gang retaliating against him. The Brooklyn rapper turned federal informant fueled public concern when he threw all his fellow gang members and former friends under the bus in his high profile racketeering case last year. Tekashi’s snitching knew no bounds and it is the reason many believed he would be the main target for the gang that he incriminated.

In a recent interview, 6ix9ine’s ex-manager, Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan admitted that he’s not mad at the rapper for what he did, adding that Tekashi 6ix9ine wasn’t the reason they were locked up. “We didn’t come in here ’cause of this Danny [6ix9ine] guy. We came in here cause a quote-unquote gangsta didn’t want to do the time for his sh*t,” Shotti said. “And the kid told. Danny and the other people told. I’m not mad at him. I’m not mad at him.”

Shotti was then asked why he thought the incarcerated rapper was “built like that.” In his response, he reiterated that he cared about 6ix9ine.

“Did Gotti think Sammy The Bull was built like that?” Shotti questioned. “It’s never obvious. The people that brought us in were quote-unquote gangsta, the guy CEO Kris. I’ll call him out. He supposed to be somebody… Maybe my love for him blinded me.”

“My man Ish was just a driver, he never carried a gun, never robbed anybody,” Shotti continues. “He’s doing five years. They said Melli sold drugs, Melli never didn’t sell no drugs.”

Well, Shotti might not speak for the whole blood gang, but knowing that one of the leaders of the clan did not put a target on your back must be a relief for Tekashi 6ix9ine. Shotti is now serving 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges laid against him.