PnB Rock Totaled His BMW In 3 Car Wreck, Arrested For DUI

PnB Rock is lucky to be alive following a car wreck.

PnB Rock was arrested for driving under the influence following a street race ending in a wreckage. The rapper was reportedly in Burbank, California, where he was street racing in his white BMW alongside a blue and silver Rolls Royce Wraith. According to TMZ, PnB crashed into three parked cars. The rapper subsequently completely totaled one of the vehicles. The vehicle reportedly flipped over onto its side after impact.

Reports are that there was even a woman inside one of the vehicles, but she was not severely injured. It is expected that PnB also escaped with none but perhaps a few minor cuts and scratches. The rapper reportedly smelled like marijuana and was arrested on suspicions of reckless driving and driving under the influence. Law enforcement then found weed in PnB Rock’s possession, but he did not incur a charge for that.

Though the rapper was arrested and hit with a DUI and reckless driving charge, he was later released on bail of $100,000. His racing partner, the blue and silver Rolls Royce, faced no repercussions because they made a clean break when PnB wrecked his and a row of other vehicles. There is no word if the woman involved will be pressing charges, but it sounds like the minor injuries she sustained were overlooked.

PnB Rock was street racing in the Burbank area at reported speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The “Middle Child” rapper could have almost created a different headline risking his own life and that of other civilians like this.