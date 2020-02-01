DaBaby & Moneybagg Yo Gets Backlash For Helicopter Stunt Amidst Kobe Bryant’s Death

DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo are getting a lot of backlash for his upcoming music video featuring a helicopter.

Moneybagg Yo his been promoting his third album in 14 months, Time Served, by making a series of appearances and revealing to fans that he recently signed to Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by JAY-Z. But now the Memphis-rapper is previewing his new single’s music video, and fans have mixed emotions.

Apparently, fans aren’t here for Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby’s new music video for their recent collaboration, “Protect Da Brand,” which features the two rappers flossing around the city in a helicopter just days after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died in a chopper crash.

Reportedly, Moneybagg Yo announced the upcoming video on his Instagram account, telling fans to watch out for when he and DaBaby decide to release the finished project. Shortly after the post, fans began to sound off cautioning the rapper to be careful and expressing their own anxieties surrounding the recent tragedy.

One supporter wrote, “Right now is the wrong time for you guys to be doing a video to a helicopter!!!” Another wrote, “Nah get off I’m scared for y’all.” With the Kobe Bryant tragedy still fresh, it is hard to believe that anyone would want to see their favorite artists cruising in a helicopter right now.

Time Served, is out now and consist of 15 tracks, featuring top names in the hip-hop community like Future, Da Baby, Lil Baby, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang, and his former inamorata, Megan Thee Stallion, among others.