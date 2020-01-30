50 Cent Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Cuban Link, Eminem & Dr. Dre Supported Him

50 Cent was surrounded by Eminem and Dr. Dre as he commissioned his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has officially added his name to the more than 2,500 celebrities honored with a star on the sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard. The rapper, producer, writer, and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his achievement, posting a picture of his star alongside a caption that read, “South Side on the map, wait till they see how I run this. Hahaha they never seen nothing like me before. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb11.”

In true Fifty form, the rapper didn’t miss an opportunity to plug the premiere of his new drama series, For Life, debuting on ABC. In addition to years of hitmaking in the music industry, Jackson has made a splash in television with his hit show Power, which has been continuing a successful run since 2014.

More recently, he has been working on two new television series, Intercepted, a drama following the personal lives of NFL players, and Trill League, an animated series set to debut on the short-form platform Quibi. Fifty was officially recognized on the Walk of Fame in the Recording category, but he is clearly qualified to fall under several other entertainment labels as well.

Speaking about 50 Cent’s achievements in a statement before Thursday’s ceremony, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said, “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is a man of many talents and star power. He has pursued many types of entertainment genres and done so with huge success. We are proud to add this talented and revered performer to our Walk of Fame family.” Despite Fifty’s history of troublemaking in the industry and seemingly enjoying beefs with other celebrities, the G-Unit founder publicly vowed to put an end to his pettiness after the recent tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Hopefully, Fifty can stick to his word and continue to stay focused on his art and success in the industry.