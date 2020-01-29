Vybz Kartel Marvels Over Diddy & JAY-Z Black Excellence

Vybz Kartel says watching Diddy and JAY-Z’s black excellence was the best 30 seconds of his life.

It’s not Black History month just yet, however, the brotherly love is rich and flowing abundantly. The Roc Nation Brunch is one event that truly embodies what it means to be black and powerful, and with a working theme of black excellence, the hosts Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce pulled out all the stops to showcase such. The pre-Grammy event was dazzled by the likes of Diddy, Dj Khaled, Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave Chappelle, and so many other successful black individuals. During the event, rap mogul and businessman, Diddy was captured doing what he does best, dropping nuggets and gems of inspiration on whoever he comes into contact with.

In his presence were the likes of JAY-Z, Meek Mill, and a few other brothas whose faces were not captured in the shot. Diddy preached togetherness, “It’s 2020 ya’ll and it’s different from when it was 2016 you know the game has been elevated. As we can tell there is no expense being spared, we at a black billionaires lunch, and we here together and we gonna keep staying together, getting tighter and united we stand and ain’t nothing else.” The speech ended with everyone shouting “Black Excellence” as they raised their glasses to toast to their unity.

The moving speech struck a chord with all who were in attendance and with viewers seeing the video on Social Media.

Dancehall strongman Vybz Kartel expressed his feelings as he watched the short clip. “Watching this was one of the best 30 seconds of my life,” he captioned the reposted video. Like so many others after watching the clip, the deejay seemed proud to be among the black race; using hashtags to express himself he wrote, #AfricanExcellence #DarkEnergy #killdahaters.

In 2014, the Worlboss was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. Vybz Kartel will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years in prison. Not one to take anything lying down, the deejay and his lawyers have contested the quilty verdict previously handed down, and his faith currently lingers in the hands of the Court of Appeal judges.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel is still flooding the airwaves with his music. His most recent album, To Tanesha, was released on January 10, 2020, and debuted on Billboard 200 charts at number 87.