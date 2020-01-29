Suspect In Allen Iverson’s $500K Jewelry Theft Turns Self In To Police

The suspect in Allen Iverson’s jewelry theft case.

Philadelphia police are reporting that a 21-year-old man has turned himself in for the theft of what may have been at least $500k in jewelry taken from the lobby of the Sofitel Hotel. While the police have not commented on who owns the jewelry, multiple reports indicate it belongs to the basketball icon, Allen Iverson. Police are also not releasing the name of the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.

Video of the incident shows the man hanging around the lobby when Iverson’s friend left the backpack full of jewelry unattended, ABC reported. The suspect quickly picked up the expensive package and walked out of the building.

The police had previously released the footage to the public while searching for the man in question, plastering his face very clearly on several media outlets. It is possible that the man was unaware of the value of what he was stealing or the high-profile name attached to the items. After seeing himself on the news and realizing the weight of what he had done, the suspect may have decided that turning himself in was the best possible outcome of his crime.

44-year-old Allen Iverson reportedly earned over $200 million during the course of his career, but half a million is a significant amount to lose no matter what is sitting in your bank account. Iverson has not commented on the incident but is surely grateful to have his ice back in his possession. The NBA superstar is also in the midst of grieving after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday. Iverson released a statement after hearing the news, saying, “People will always remember how we competed against each other in the league, but it goes so much deeper than that for me.”