Love & Hip Hop: Mendeecees Harris Released From Prison After 4 Years

It looks like Mendeecees Harris is finally a free man.

After nearly five years in prison, The Shaderoom is reporting that Love & Hip Hop star Mendeecees Harris is finally home with his family and fellow reality star partner Yandy Smith. Mendeecees was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in December 2015. Police say that he shipped cocaine and heroin from downstate New York to upstate New York between 2006 and 2008. He had also been arrested on unrelated drug charges in 2001 which led to a conviction and jail time.

According to People Magazine, in 2018 Mendeecees filed to have his sentence reduced. His lawyers claimed that when it was time for his sentencing, the suggested sentence for drug trafficking was changed. Because of this, his attorneys argued that the father of four should have his sentence cut down. The court disagreed with this notion at the time, and he was told he would have to serve his full term. It is unclear right now what changed and allowed him to be released early, but hopefully it will be addressed on Love and Hip Hop.

Mendeecees and Yandy Smith married back in 2015 and have two children together. The two have shared most of their complicated relationships with Love and Hip Hop fans for the past decade. In December 2019 Yandy adopted a teenage daughter, Infinity. She voiced concerns about what the living situation would be like once Mendeecees was home in a recent episode of the show. Apparently in New York, a felon cannot not live in the same home as a foster child. Yandy wanted to make sure that their living situation would be legal. Since the child is now officially adopted, the rules may be different and the entire family can now cohabitate.

Yandy hasn’t posted any confirmation of his release on social media as of Wednesday morning, but we will keep you updated on this story.